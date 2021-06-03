Footloose on stage at Maple Ridge Christian School

A live production of Footloose is coming to Maple Ridge next week, courtesy the drama department at Maple Ridge Christian School.

The full Broadway musical will be played on a stage at the school field, and there will be room for 50 cars loaded with live theatre lovers. The songs and dialogue of the show will be transmitted via FM receiver, so people can watch the production from the socially distanced security of their vehicles, and listen on their radios. Those attending will be asked to remain in their vehicles for the performance.

It will play four nights from June 10-13 at 7 p.m.

“MRCS is delighted to be able to produce a full musical this year. Over half the graduating class is involved in the show in some way, and it is exciting that we get to perform to a live audience even if it is in their cars,” said Reg Parks, drama instructor at the school.

“The students have been rehearsing songs and dance numbers for six months now, and the show is a great ride down memory lane for those who remember the music of the 80’s. Songs like Let’s Hear it for the Boy, Almost Paradise and of course Footloose will have toes tapping and folks wanting to dance.”

COVID-19 public health orders created some obstacles that have been overcome. The show is presented by students from Grades 9-12. This presented a unique problem, since the school had broken this year’s classes into cohorts that were not supposed to mix with each other. A solution was devised where the Grade 9 and 10 students would have their own stage, allowing them to participate in the show with the older students in the dance and group numbers from a safe distance.

The cost will be $15 per person, and those attending can sign up at mrcs.ca/signup/