Former Maple Ridge resident in Sonic Boom Music Fest

Former Maple Ridge resident Aaron Graham will be featured at the upcoming Sonic Boom Music Festival.

The beats of Aaron Graham will be featured at the upcoming Sonic Boom Music Festival.

The former Maple Ridge resident is an award-winning percussionist, composer, and educator now based in Vancouver.

Graham has performed with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Lexington Philharmonic, the Plastic Acid Orchestra, the Sound/Vision Chamber Ensemble, NuBc Collective and Paragon Musical Theatre Co, as the principal percussionist.

He has toured North and South America playing percussion and singing with the critically acclaimed group Fifth On The Floor.

Graham is an active educator whose research and reviews have been published in journals and magazines. He has presented papers at a variety of educational conferences and is currently a candidate for the Doctorate of Musical Arts at UBC, where he also teaches percussion.

Sonic Boom is a four-day music festival that celebrates the dynamic range and calibre of contemporary classical and new music works by B.C. composers. The 32nd annual festival will be featuring four concerts of made-in-B.C. compositions along with a student composer masterclass.

Each year, the festival shines a special spotlight on one B.C. composer, a couple of featured artists and an ensemble.

It also showcases a mix of talented ensembles of one to four players performing dozens of new works by both emerging and established West Coast composers.

The Sonic Boom Music Festival takes place Mar. 21 to 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Pyatt Hall, 843 Seymour St. and the Orpheum Annex, 823 Seymour St., in Vancouver.

The masterclass will be held in the Martha Lou Henley Classroom at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra School of Music.

Tickets are $20 each or $15 for students, seniors and artists. A festival pass for all four concerts is $50. The Master Class with Rodney Sharman is a free event.

• To purchase tickets, go to Brown Paper Tickets or for more information about the concert go to vancouverpromusica.ca.

