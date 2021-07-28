Former Maple Ridge residents’s show ‘Property Brothers: Forever Home’ nominated for an Emmy

“Property Brothers: Forever Home” won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Direction in a Lifestyle/Practical Information program earlier this year. (Special to The News)

Popular television show producers and hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott’s show has been nominated for an Emmy.

“We’re so honored! We’re approaching our 500 episode milestone and this has been an incredible journey for us!” said the brothers in an email to The News.

The former Maple Ridge residents’ show Property Brothers: Forever Home, is up for an award in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category, for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The show, which was launched in 2019, has been nominated along side Queer Eye 5, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Shark Tank and Antiques Roadshow.

In a tweet, the brothers said, “We’re honored that #PropertyBrothers: #ForeverHome has been nominated for an Emmy! Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad, our amazing crews, the incredible families we get to work with every day across North America & to YOU for watching. Congrats to all of the other nominees as well!”

We're honored that #PropertyBrothers: #ForeverHome has been nominated for an Emmy! Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad, our amazing crews, the incredible families we get to work with every day across North America & to YOU for watching. Congrats to all of the other nominees as well! pic.twitter.com/rZUF7dLgaq — Property Brothers (@PropertyBrother) July 14, 2021

The show, which launched in 2019, has the brothers offering their expertise in complete overhaul of homes for couples who are not looking to flip their homes, but instead renovate their forever homes. Earlier this year, the show won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Direction in a Lifestyle/Practical Information program or series category.

This will be the Scott Brothers’ second Emmy nomination. The first was in 2015 for their show Property Brothers, when they were nominated under the same category.

The Emmys is set to air on Sept. 19 this year.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge celebrity Jonathan Scott’s documentary wins Independent Lens award

ALSO READ: Property Brothers celebrate 43rd birthday