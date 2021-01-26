Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)

Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)

VIDEO: Fraser Valley backdrop for professionally shot music video of Aldergrove rapper

Lots of hospitality, kind people while filming Ruby Fever, says hip-hop artist Sam Darkoh

The small town of Yarrow was the backdrop for a professionally shot music video this past summer.

In the video for the song Ruby Fever by Aldergrove-based rapper, Sam Darkoh, locals might recognize familiar places like Rainbow Food & Gas, Community Street and a field of famous Chilliwack corn.

Ruby Fever, Darkoh’s first music video, was released on YouTube on Jan. 8.

Darkoh found out about Yarrow after camping at Cultus Lake with his girlfriend last year. He suggested to director Matt Young they film the video there.

“I instantly fell in love with the feel of Yarrow when driving down to gather firewood or any other amenities,” Darkoh said. “It really is a gorgeous place and Yarrow provides a wonderful and somewhat therapeutic alternative to the city life Matt and I are more accustomed to.”

Darkoh grew up for a number of years in Wisconsin and said Yarrow reminded him of some of his midwest upbringing.

Ruby Fever was filmed throughout the Chilliwack area with a portion shot inside one local convenience store.

“The owners of Rainbow Food & Gas in Yarrow were gracious enough to let us film in their convenience store, and for all of us it was an incredibly welcoming experience in the small town,” said art director/production coordinator Tiana P. Gordon.

Most of the moving car shots were filmed along Vedder Mountain Road and Keith Wilson Road. The parking lot scene was shot on Eckert Street, across the street from the bank. Community and Eckert streets were the backdrops for the bicycle scenes, and the cornfield shots were filmed near McGuire Road and Banford Road.

“At almost every location, we were met with kind people who were willing to say ‘hi’ which was very nice. Lots of hospitality in the area,” Darkoh said. “While driving through the streets many people seemed to just be excited to see something new and exciting happening in town and I was really happy to provide that for them.”

With inquiries on how to find them on social media and when the video would be released, Darkoh said he “felt like a celebrity.”

The video was produced by Sterling Gold and shot by a team of 10 of industry level professionals.

“The cast and crew highlights BIPOC artists and industry professionals who came together to create something for local artist Sam Darkoh,” Gordon said.

The entire crew is industry level professionals having worked on big features such as Star Trek Beyond, War for the Planet of the Apes and Light of My Life as well as TV series such as Batwoman, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Deadly Class.

Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)

Sam Darkoh in his music video ‘Ruby Fever’ which was shot in Yarrow. (Sterling Gold Production)

RELATED: Chilliwack hip-hop artist Jvck Wilde produces She Devil music video

RELATED: Chilliwack band Fear The Wolves records music video, songs amid COVID-19 pandemic

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It was nail-biting but we did it’: Canadian shows didn’t let COVID derail production

Just Posted

A median is installed along the 250th block of Lougheed Highway in 2017. (The News files)
Highway widening planned for Maple Ridge

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure asking public for input

Food For the Soul is taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser.
New Maple Ridge charity hosts Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Food For the Soul will host annual event that has moved online for 2021

The City of Pitt Meadows is one of 26 communities in B.C. to receive assistance as part of the Housing Needs Report program. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows receives 30K from province to assess housing needs

City CAO Mark Roberts said funding will help provide important tool to identify housing gaps

Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Wendy Mehat. (Black Press files)
Insp. Mehat officer in charge of Ridge Meadows Detachment

Takes over for Jennifer Hyland, who has gone to new Surrey Police Service

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is looking into the death of man discovered Jan. 11 in east Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating man’s death in Maple Ridge

Man was found dead Jan. 11 after recent contact with police

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

Langley activist Dorscie Paterson celebrated her 108th birthday on Monday, Jan. 25 at the Cedar Hill long term care facility. Because of the pandemic, she remained inside, able to see, but not shake hands with visitors. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Celebrating a 108th birthday without physical contact

Pandemic required Langley woman to stay behind a window

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
5 big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon has agreed to a goose cull to control the over-populated invasive species making a muck of area parks and beaches. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan city pulls the trigger on goose cull

City asking neighbours to also help control over-population of geese

(We Animals/BC SPCA)
BC SPCA slams proposed changes to mink farm standards after 2 COVID outbreaks

Changes allow use of carbon monoxide to kill mink

FILE – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks at a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine CEO ‘very, very clear’ that Canada’s contracts will be honoured: Trudeau

Trudeau says he spoke to Moderna CEO on the morning of Jan. 26

Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo Ben Tyler was working on a Nicola area ranch when he disappeared. File photo
2 years after his riderless horse was found, police believe Merritt cowboy was killed

Two years after he went missing, Ben Tyner’s family makes video plea for information

Most Read