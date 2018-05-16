Fraser Valley Regional Library adds 21 new ukuleles to its playground

Visitors welcome to take out and try one of the little stringed instruments

The Uke ‘n Play program at FVRL has been expanded with the donation of an additional 21 ukuleles. Submitted photo

The Uke ‘n Play collection at FVRL Playground is expanding, with the addition of 21 more ukulele kits from the Cutie Circle (Coquitlam Ukulele Tiny Instruments Enthusiasts Circle) and its sponsors Kings Music and the City of New Westminster.

“Cutie Circle founder, Jen Chang, was the original inspiration behind FVRL lending the instruments to customers.

She approached FVRL in the fall of 2016 with a donation 50 ukulele kits and the offer of instrument maintenance,” said Heather Scoular, director of customer experience.

“Since its inception, the uke lending program has seen an amazing customer uptake, with the kits being borrowed over 1,760 times. The Circle’s donation of an additional 21 kits will allow even more of our customers to experience this wonderful little instrument.”

FVRL will celebrate the donation and collection expansion with a Ukulele Jamboree Celebration at the Terry Fox Library, 2470 Mary Hill Rd, Port Coquitlam, on Tuesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. The event, open to everyone, will include family friendly activities, prizes, and, of course some ukulele jammin.’

The ukulele is small, portable, easy to learn, and fun to play. FVRL cardholders can borrow the ukuleles, free of charge, for a two-week period. Each comes in a kit that includes a ukulele, a soft ukulele case, a digital tuner and a beginner’s ukulele book.

Learn more by visiting www.fvrl.ca/about_the_playground.