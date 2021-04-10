A woman takes a photo of tulips in bloom during the Tulips of the Valley Festival on May 2, 2017. The colourful spring event, now called Chilliwack Tulips, opens on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A woman takes a photo of tulips in bloom during the Tulips of the Valley Festival on May 2, 2017. The colourful spring event, now called Chilliwack Tulips, opens on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Fraser Valley tulip attraction returns this weekend for 1 month

More than 6.5 million bulbs in all at this year’s colourful Chilliwack Tulips event

The bulbs are back.

The vast and colourful fields featuring millions of flowers that make up the annual Chilliwack Tulips event (formerly Chilliwack Tulip Festival), will be open as of Sunday, April 11.

“We couldn’t be happier to be back,” said founder Kate Onos-Gilbert. “We look forward to welcoming local Fraser Valley residents to the fields this year.”

Launched in 2006, Chilliwack Tulips was the first event of its kind in the Fraser Valley and it’s still the largest in B.C. The attraction was forced to take a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it returns this year for its 15th annual edition.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley’s tulips fields off limits to visitors due to COVID-19

Due to the current provincial travel advisory (avoiding non-essential travel outside of your region), the tulips team is encouraging only residents of the Fraser Valley visit the fields at this time.

Chilliwack Tulips is justly famous for its namesake flower fields. Guests can roam among more than 20 acres of 25-plus tulip varieties, plus over 16 types of double daffodils, and 10 varieties of hyacinths. There will be more than 6.5 million bulbs in all.

Tulips in bloom during the Tulips of the Valley Festival on May 2, 2017. The colourful spring event, now called Chilliwack Tulips, opens on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Tulips in bloom during the Tulips of the Valley Festival on May 2, 2017. The colourful spring event, now called Chilliwack Tulips, opens on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

There are also photo-op props throughout the fields and a flower store on site.

There will be many COVID-19 protocols in place, including: directional pathways will be three- to five-metres wide; the fields’ capacity will be limited to 25 per cent; tickets will be sold online only and in one-hour blocks; masks are mandatory; and hand-sanitizing stations will be available in multiple locations.

Chilliwack Tulips is located at 41310 Yale Rd. It opens on Sunday, April 11 and is open daily for about three to four weeks. For more info, including ticket sales, go to chilliwacktulips.com.

Note: In terms of blooming times, the “Chilliwack Spring Blooms” (featuring full bloom hyacinths and early blooming double daffodils, along with a four-acre field of budding tulips) will take place April 11 to 16. “Chilliwack Tulips” (the remaining acres of tulips) will be in bloom from April 16 until at least May 2.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

agritourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

Just Posted

Coach Ray Wakeman and the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club are looking for new members. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge club looking for lawn bowlers

Games have been modified for safety during COVID-19

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Would Maple Ridge councillors want cannabis store beside them?

Resident concerned about how close cannabis store is to her home

Sign on the door explains Service BC office in Maple Ridge is by appointment. (Neil Corbett/The News)
COVID-19 exposure closes Maple Ridge Service BC office

Open by appointment only next week

Chef Trevor Randle will be presenting a variety of educational cooking demonstrations, where he will guide participants through a series of B.C. grown, quick and budget-friendly recipes. (Special to The News)
Free virtual cook-alongs by Maple Ridge chef for Earth Week

Registration is open now

Linda Peters want to start a Butterflyway in the community. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge gardener rallying community to create a ‘butterflyway’

Linda Peters has volunteered with the David Suzuki Foundation to become a butterflyway ranger

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

The 10-part Netflix series Maid, which is being exclusively shot in Greater Victoria, was filming near Prospect Lake in Saanich last month. (Photo courtesy Fred Haynes)
Province announces $150,000 towards South Island film studio, fulfilling B.C. NDP promise

Investment to fund movie studio feasibility study at Camosun College

Tyson Ginter, 7, is proud of his latest Hot Wheels he recently received by Quesnel RCMP Const. Matt Joyce. (Photo submitted)
B.C. Mountie handing out toy cars to light up children’s faces

‘A lot of times it will be the only interaction they have with the police,’ says Const. Matt Joyce

People stroll through rows of tulips in bloom during the Tulips of the Valley Festival on May 2, 2017. The colourful spring event, now called Chilliwack Tulips, opens on Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Fraser Valley tulip attraction returns this weekend for 1 month

More than 6.5 million bulbs in all at this year’s colourful Chilliwack Tulips event

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speaks during a technical briefing on the COVID pandemic in Canada, Friday, January 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s ICUs see near-record of COVID-19 patients last week as variant cases double

Last week, Canadian hospitals treated an average of 2,500 patients with COVID-19, daily, up 7% from the previous week

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UVic, women’s rowing coach deny former athlete’s allegation of verbal abuse

Lily Copeland alleges coach Barney Williams would stand close to her and speak aggressively in the sauna

Librarian Katie Burns with the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries poses for a photo in Chilliwack on June 18, 2019. Monday, April 12, 2021 is Library Workers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 11 to 17

Library Workers Day, That Sucks! Day, and Wear Your Pyjamas to Work Day are all coming up this week

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Photo courtesy Dan Wood)
Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Driver rammed through wall, 20 feet into Saanich store

Most Read