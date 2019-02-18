George Canyon in a music video posted to Youtube.com.

Aaron Pritchett and George Canyon to headline Gone Country concert in Cloverdale this summer

‘Early bird tickets on sale via Twins Cancer Fundraising website

Aaron Pritchett and George Canyon will headline this summer’s Gone Country benefit concert in Cloverdale, organizers of the annual event announced Monday (Feb. 18).

The entertainment lineup will also include Dan Davidson, Karen Lee Batten, Me and Mae, Dave Hartney and Tanner Olsen Band, which on Sunday (Feb. 17) earned a performance slot after winning a Battle of the Bands competition at Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley.

“Early bird” tickets for Gone Country go on sale Tuesday morning (Feb. 19) via the website twinscancerfundraising.com, according to a post on Twins Cancer Fundraising’s Facebook page.

The seventh edition of the “Here for the Cure” concert will be held on Saturday, July 20 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, at the corner of 176th Street and 64th Avenue in Surrey, from 2 to 11 p.m.

Last year’s outdoor concert raised close to $651,000 for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, with Gord Bamford and the Washboard Union headlining.

This year’s event will raise money for B.C. Cancer Foundation.

“We have always preferred flip-flops and tank tops over high heels and bow ties,” event organizers say on the website. “Give us great tunes over long speeches any day. Sunsets and cold drinks mixed with great people gets even better knowing every penny goes to fight cancer.”

Gone Country 2018 from Blue Pencil Productions on Vimeo.

Gone Country was founded by identical twins Chris and Jamie Ruscheinski, local realtors.

“We chose this cause in memory of our mother, who lost her battle with breast cancer eighteen years ago,” they said in a post on the event website. “Since then, we have lost our step-sister, our grandfather, as well as our great friend Shaun G. This has only added gasoline to our fire. We are not going to stand idly by while it continues to attack the ones we love. Your generosity and continued support is greatly appreciated.”

