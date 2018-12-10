The Golden Ears Writers are presenting a holiday reading at The ACT on Dec. 18. Pexels photo

Golden Ears Writers present holiday tales

The Golden Ears Writers are performing a holiday reading at The ACT on Dec. 18.

The Golden Ears Writers are bringing the holiday spirit to The ACT Arts Centre with their 5th annual festive reading on Dec. 18.

One of the Golden Ears Writers, Ronda Payne, said the only requirement for the reading is that each story must have a seasonal reference whether it’s Christmas, Hanukkah, winter solstice, and more.

Most of the readings are short stories and personal essays in a variety of genres.

Readings will be presented by local authors Tracy Thillmann, Frank Talaber, Katherine Wagner, Leslie Wibberley, Sylvia Taylor, K.B. Nelson, and Janice Hodge.

Payne, who has been writing since she was six, said the reading is helpful to the authors because it’s “good practice.”

“It’s a good skill, good practice to learn how to read to an audience, how to create the right tone with your voice, and to pull people in.”

The ACT Arts Centre is decked out for the holidays, so it’s a “perfect environment” to get in the holiday mood, according to Payne.

“It’s a fabulous night. You’ve got the amazing location at The ACT and it feels so festive. We’re a super-friendly group, and it’s a warm, perfect holiday environment. Most importantly, it’s an opportunity to hear the local talent and things that people in your own community can come up with.”

The reading is on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at The ACT Arts Centre at 11944 Haney Pl.

@goldenearswriters

