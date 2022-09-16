Live Wire, which is one of the two tribute bands playing at the Haney Public House on Saturday, is a female-fronted tribute band for Motley Crue. (Eric McCauley/Special to The News)

Hair metal concert comes to Maple Ridge on Saturday

Black Sabbath and Motley Crue tribute bands to play the Haney Public House

This Saturday (Sept. 17), Maple Ridge will be submerged in 70s and 80s rock as two different tribute bands play at the Haney Public House.

Live Wire, a Motley Crue tribute band, and Wicked World, a Black Sabbath tribute band, will be playing together on what is being called the Debauchery Tour.

The event is being organized by Good Time Bookings and is a one-night only performance.

Eric McCauley of Good Time Bookings said that the Haney Public House has been their partner in offering live music for several months now.

“Good Time Bookings and the Haney Public House have been teaming up to deliver great musical performances from local artists since early spring of this year,” he said.

“At a capacity of 260, the Haney is able to charge tickets at only $10 for a blow out event,” continued McCauley. “The Haney Public House is looking forward to getting back to these awesome tribute events.”

The show begins on Saturday at 8 pm with tickets costing $10 per person. Tickets for the event are available at www.eventbrite.ca, and more information can be found by calling Good Time Bookings at 604-704-5659.

Arts and EntertainmentConcertsLive music

