Norman Foote’s Halloween Howl takes place on Oct. 27 at the ACT. (Contributed)

Halloween Howl to kick off festivities in Maple Ridge

Norman Foote concert with Yennadon elementary choir

Norman Foote will be kicking off Halloween festivities at the ACT.

The JUNO and WCMA award-winning internationally acclaimed children’s entertainer will be accompanied by the Yennadon Elementary School Choir.

There will be plenty of outrageous props, wacky humour, clever hooks, witty wordplay, engaging stories, and side-splitting comedy.

RELATED: Foote to perform with K.C. Kids Choir

The festive fun will continue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Memorial Peace Park with Celebrate the Night. There will be a lantern making demonstration with Ms. Shelly and Ms. Janet, a glow product fundraising sale with The ACT Art Ambassadors, and a costume contest at 6 p.m. on the steps of the gallery.

Fireworks will take place at 7:30 p.m. with the City of Maple Ridge.

Norman Foote’s Halloween Howl takes place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Mainstage Theatre at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place.

General admission is $15, a family pack is $54.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

