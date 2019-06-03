Hélène Levasseur, founder of the Holy Wow Poets. (Contributed)

Holy Wow Poets celebrating 10 years in Maple Ridge

Event takes place at the ACT Arts Centre

The Holy Wow Poets are celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Hélène Levasseur, founder of the Maple Ridge poetry group, began penning her thoughts after an accident in 1989 that left her with a serious brain injury.

She had slurred speech and her eyes became crossed.

So she began writing songs. She learned to play the guitar and found the lyrics lifted her spirits.

“It’s therapy,” Levasseur said previously interview.

“Poetry is therapy. It’s a medicine. It’s healing. It’s a metamorphosis in so many ways. It’s grand. It’s a release.”

A decade after the accident, a friend in 100 Mile House sent her an email, in the form of a verse and dared Levasseur to reply, lyrically.

That and prompted her to form the group for other local poets to be share their thoughts.

The 10th anniversary celebration of the Holy Wow Poets takes place Tuesday, June 4 at 7 p.m., at the ACT, 11944 Haney Place.

 

