I, Daniel Blake to be screened in Maple Ridge

Award winning movie tells the story about one man’s fight to get social assistance in England

Cinema Politica will be screening the award-winning drama I, Daniel Blake.

The heart-warming story takes place in the United Kingdom where a 59-year-old newly widowed carpenter recovering from a major heart attack is forced to turn to the state for financial help. However, despite his cardiologist’s assessment that he is not fit for work, he is denied the government’s employment and support allowance which he desperately needs. While he attempts to fight the decision he befriends a single mother and her two children also trying to navigate the system.

The film, written by Paul Laverty and directed by Ken Loach, is the winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. It has also won Outstanding British Film of the year at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards and many other international awards.

The movie stars Dave Johns, Hayley Squires and Sharon Percy.

Guest speakers will be invited to lead a discussion following the screening.

I, Daniel Blake will be screened at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Maple Ridge City Hall council chambers at 11995 Haney Place.

You must be 19-years or older to attend.

Admission is free.

Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows was established in 2010 and screens films that encourage debate and discussion on issues that they find relevant to the residents of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Katzie First Nations.

For more information email ridgemeadows@cinemapolitica.org, call 604-466-3144 or go to cinemapolitica.org.