‘Imagine Picasso’ to project paintings onto ‘Origami-style structures’ in Vancouver this fall

Touring show ‘a unique and novel perspective on the work of Pablo Picasso’

A view of the touring “Imagine Picasso” art exhibit coming to Vancouver Convention Centre in October. (submitted photo: Jean Sebastien Baciu)

The latest “immersive” art show coming to Metro Vancouver will focus on the life and work of Pablo Picasso.

Vancouver Convention Centre’s East Building will stage the Western Canadian debut of “Imagine Picasso,” starting in October.

The waterfront venue is where the similar “Imagine Van Gogh” show has drawn crowds since March. Both shows are brought here by Tandem Expositions/Paquin Entertainment, in partnership with France-based Encore Productions.

“‘Imagine Picasso’ features more than 200 of the artist’s paintings, shown together for the first time — from his Blue and Rose periods on through Cubism and the prolific later years,” an event advisory notes.

“The paintings, projected onto nine full-blown Origami-style structures, offer a unique and novel perspective on the work of Picasso.”

A quick look at the latest “immersive” art show coming to Metro Vancouver, focusing on the life and work of Pablo Picasso. This fall in Vancouver.

FULL STORY: https://t.co/gwLilONKu3 pic.twitter.com/UEfqwEm4df — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) August 31, 2021

• RELATED STORY, from March: Dreamlike ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ art show lights up a Vancouver venue this spring/summer.

Those who want tickets can register online at imagine-picasso.com.

Exact show dates in October are not noted on the website.

“In consultation with local health authorities, Imagine Picasso is designed as a contactless experience and will have limited capacity, timed entries, and will operate in full accordance with British Columbia’s current public health guidelines,” event presenters note.

“Imagine Picasso” has been showing in Quebec in recent months.

In Delta, “The Da Vinci Experience” exhibit has focused on Leonardo Da Vinci in recent months, at Tsawwassen Mills mall. Show details are posted to sensea.show/canada.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Things to doVisual Arts