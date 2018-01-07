Indepth exhibition features Maple Ridge artist Roger Luko

This is the first indepth presentation of Luko’s work in 14 years

Maple Ridge artist Roger Luko will be presenting a solo exhibition of his recent work – the first in-depth show since 2004.

Called Line, Paint, Clay, the show will include work from across three mediums-drawings, sculpture and painting, and will only include the artist’s most recent work.

There will be 20 small, mainly female figures on display as well as a body of new paintings based on his recent foray into landscapes.

“They build on one another,” said Luko in a press release.

“So, the process is somewhat cumulative,” he said.

Luko’s career spans decades and he has studied at the City and Guilds of the London Art School and at Sir John Cass College in London, England, the Accademia di belle Arti in Rome, Italy, the Idun Loven Art School in Stockholm Sweden, Capilano University and at the Malaspina Printmakers in Vancouver.

In addition to his artwork, Luko was also the engineering head drafts-person for the District of Mission.

He is currently represented by the Rendez-Vous Gallery in Vancouver.

Special programming will be offered in conjunction with the exhibition.

Luko will be offering a free guided tour of the exhibition from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Art instructor Lisa Lake will be offering a figurative drawing course within the gallery from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 23, 30 and Feb. 6. For more information on the class contact Barbara Duncan at barbarad@mract.org or to register call 604-476-2787.

Luko along with Sharon Axford have organized ongoing life drawing drop-in sessions at Yennadon elementary. The sessions do not include instruction but allow for the opportunity to draw from an undraped model. The fee is $15 per session which runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information contact Luko at rluko@telus.net or Axford at 604-462-9295.

Line, Paint, Clay opens at the ACT Art Gallery on Jan. 13 and runs until March 3. The opening reception is between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 13 and is free to attend.