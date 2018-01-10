FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Dave Franco, left, poses with James Franco, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for “The Disaster Artist,” at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Facing accusations by an actress and a filmmaker over alleged sexual misconduct, James Franco said on CBS’ “The Late Show” on Tuesday the things he’s heard aren’t accurate but he supports people coming out “because they didn’t have a voice for so long.”

Franco’s appearance came hours after The New York Times cancelled a public event scheduled Wednesday that was intended to feature “The Disaster Artist” director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.

The Times said in a statement that it had cancelled the event “given the controversy surrounding recent allegations.”

After he won a best-actor Golden Globe on Sunday night, actress Violet Paley accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct. Filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan questioned Franco wearing a “Times Up” pin during the awards ceremony in a tweet about him having her do a nude scene for $100 per day.

Franco said he supports the “Times Up” movement against sexual harassment and for gender equality. He said that “if there’s restitution to be made, I will make it.”

“I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done,” Franco told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. “The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long, so I don’t want to shut them down in any way. I think that it’s a good thing and I support it.

“I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off, and I’m completely willing and want to.”

Actress Ally Sheedy also tweeted during the Golden Globes that Franco was an example of why she left the film and television business, but she later removed that message. Sheedy worked with Franco on an off-Broadway play in 2014, but Franco told Colbert that he had no idea what he did to Sheedy and had “nothing but a great time with her.”

Franco attended the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City on Tuesday to present his film’s adapted screenplay award. He didn’t comment on the allegations. An email seeking comment from his publicist wasn’t immediately returned.

The Associated Press

