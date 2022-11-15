FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2017. Jay Leno suffered burns in a weekend fire at the car enthusiast’s garage but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a “serious medical emergency.” (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2017. Jay Leno suffered burns in a weekend fire at the car enthusiast’s garage but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a “serious medical emergency.” (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles.

Leno, 72, had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled because of a “serious medical emergency,” People magazine reported earlier Monday, citing an email sent to those attending the conference.

The comedian took over NBC’s “Tonight” when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992. Leno was succeeded by Conan O’Brien in 2009, but NBC got cold feet when the show’s ratings dropped and brought Leno back as host in 2010. He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014.

Leno turned his love of cars into a CNBC series, “Jay Leno’s Garage,” and now hosts a revival of the game show “You Bet Your Life.”

VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Movies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Just Posted

The founding members of the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society share stories and memories at the 50th anniversary gala, emceed by former Maple Ridge mayor and current board member Ernie Daykin, far right. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Memories, stories shared at recycling society’s 50th anniversary gala in Maple Ridge

Map shows areas of flood risk for the North and South Alouette Rivers. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge warns flood plain residents to be ready for storms

Captain Jordan Kujala scored twice in Saturday’s win in North Van. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Host Ridge Meadows loses to Delta, top team in the PJHL

Sophie Sparrow of the Alouette River Management Society with a chinook salmon. (Contributed)
Maple Ridge salmon group ARMS invites new members to join