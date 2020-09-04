This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will serve as a consulting producer on season 37, which premieres on Sept. 14. (JEOPARDY! via AP)

‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings

He’ll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show

“Jeopardy!” is returning for its 37th season, with greater social distance between Alex Trebek and the contestants, and a new role for all-time great contestant Ken Jennings.

A redesigned set for the coronavirus era will allow for the contestants to be further apart and at a greater distance from Trebek, who has continued as host after a diagnosis last year of pancreatic cancer.

Trebek said last month that he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment for and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.

The casting of contestants was done entirely online for this season, which was shot without a studio audience.

Jennings, the record-setting contestant who won on 74 straight shows and took last year’s “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” title, is joining the series as a consulting producer.

He’ll appear on-air with his own video categories, develop projects and act as a public ambassador for the show.

“Though I’ve played my last round of JEOPARDY! as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favourite show,” Jennings said in a statement. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
REVIEW: Live-action ‘Mulan’ is gorgeous but short on magic

Just Posted

Maple Ridge a backdrop for latest Netflix romantic comedy

Filming of Love, Guaranteed was done – in part – along 224th Street last fall

SHARE: Haunting skies moved Port Haney walker to take pictures

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

COVID outbreak ends at Maple Ridge seniors care home

B.C.’s top doc confirmed Thursday that the case has been declared over

Online comments reflect parent worries about school reopening

Frustrated responses to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district’s online poll results

Abbotsford Police, Fraser Valley Search and Rescue looking for Brook Morrison

Abbotsford man has been missing since Tuesday evening, believed to be in Ledgeview area

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Search continues for Abbotsford man missing since Tuesday

Brook Morrison left home to go for a walk Tuesday evening

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

Eastbound roll-over crash halting Highway 1 traffic in Langley

Crash occurred just before Glover Road, first reported at 6 a.m.

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

SFU housing expert explains Lower Mainland’s surprising real estate sales numbers

Why are housing sales in Langley, and the region, still so high despite a pandemic and recession?

Small dog attacked by pit bull at Salmon Arm beach

Owner says her dog was pounced on by a larger dog owned by people camping on beach

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

Most Read