A scene from Feld Entertainment’s “Jurassic World Live” arena show, coming to Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum in May 2023.

TOURING SHOW

‘Jurassic World’ dinosaurs coming to Vancouver for jungle-set arena show next spring

‘Pre-show experience’ includes photo ops with dinosaurs and vehicles in Feld Entertainment production

Dinosaurs of the “Jurassic World” franchise will roar in Vancouver next spring, along with hero and villain characters.

The “Live Tour” will debut in Canada at the PNE’s Pacific Coliseum in May 2023.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 20, for Feld Entertainment’s “Jurassic World Live” arena show, in which dinosaurs from the movies and shows take centre stage, including fan-favourite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus Rex 40 feet in length.

The touring production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers, with a story set in the jungles of Isla Nublar. Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate.

Fans of the Netflix animated series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” will also recognize Bumpy, the friendly and food-motivated dinosaur.

The dates at the Coliseum are May 19-21 and May 26-28, 2023.

All tickets include a “pre-show experience” for photo ops with dinosaurs and vehicles in the show. Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand, event producers say.

For details visit jurassicworldlivetour.com/tickets/vancouver-bc-pacific-coliseum, or call 604-252-3700.


Arts and EntertainmentMetro VancouverThings to do

