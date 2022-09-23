Live art on display at Maple Ridge Public Library

Tracy Quinsey is 1 of the 11 local artists participating in the Artists in the Library event, and is known for her paintings of wildlife and children. (Tracyquinsey Instagram/Special to The News)

On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Maple Ridge Public Library will be filled with 11 artists doing live demonstrations of their artwork creation process as part of the Artists in the Library event for Culture Days 2022.

Liza Morris, community librarian for the Maple Ridge Public Library, explained that there will be a wide variety of artists in attendance, including painters, weavers, carvers, and potters.

“We have 2 local art groups taking part in the Artists in the Library event – the Arts Studio Tour and Whonnock Weavers & Spinners,” said Morris.

“They will be displaying their completed art, as well as working on new projects. People can stop by to talk to the artists about their craft and watch them work.”

While this event is free, and therefore not generating any money for the library, Morris still enjoys having activities like this at the library.

“It is lovely to see customers come into the library for other reasons and happening upon the artists,” she said.

“People of all ages enjoy engaging with the artists, be it painters, potters or spinners. If they are extra lucky, they may be invited to try out some of the activities.”

The full list of artists participating in this event includes:

• Kerry McLaren (pottery)

• Tracy Quinsey (painting)

• Jack Prasad (painting)

• Rob Egan (painting)

• Freda Jackson (rug hooking)

• Gord Hart (wood working)

• Brigitta Schneiter (pottery)

• Valerie Wheater (painting)

• Val Black (organizer – kids projects)

• Gloria Stanley (spinning and basketry)

• Nicole Okun (spinning)

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Maple Ridge Public Library, with more information being available at https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/.

