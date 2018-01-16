Local actors represent in The Fantasticks

The Fantasticks is currently on stage at The Evergreen Cultural Centre in Coquitlam

Reginald Pillay, left, and Angela Bell of Pitt Meadows play the parents in The Fantasticks currently on stage at the Evergreen Cultural Centre in Coquitlam. (Contributed)

Three local actors have rolls in a musical in the Tri-Cities.

Derek Paul of Maple Ridge plays Mortimer, Allan Webner also of Maple Ridge plays Henry and Pitt Meadows resident Angela Bell plays Huckleberry in the Stage 43 Theatrical Society’s presentation of the romantic comedy The Fantasticks.

The Fantasticks was first staged in the 1960’s and tells the story of a boy and a girl and their two parents who attempt to keep them apart. The original off-Broadway production ran for 42 years and had more than 17,000 performances in more than 67 countries.

Tom Jones wrote the book and lyrics and the music is by Harvey Schmidt.

The Stage 43 production directed by Charlene Scott will be performed at the Evergreen Cultural Centre, 1205 Pineetree Way in Coquitlam at 8 p.m. from Jan. 17 to 20.

Special two for one pricing will be available for the Jan. 17 performance only using the coupon code “SING” online or at the box office.

For more information call 604-927-6555 or go to stage43.org/tickets.