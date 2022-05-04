Rifflandia returns to Victoria for the first time in four years Sept. 15-18. (Keri Coles photo)

Rifflandia returns to Victoria for the first time in four years Sept. 15-18. (Keri Coles photo)

Lorde, Charli XCX to headline as Victoria’s Rifflandia festival resurrected

September lineup unveiled for the first Victoria fest in four years

By Nicole Crescenzi

Special to Black Press Media

It’s been four years, but Rifflandia is back and bigger than ever.

On Wednesday morning Rifflandia announced its September 2022 lineup, featuring headliners like Lorde and Charli XCX.

“It’s so exciting for us to have two massive female headliners,” said Nick Blasko, Rifflandia CEO and president. “Even to headline with the pop genre is a new sphere for us. We’re trying to create something that is totally well-rounded and captures so many musical tastes.”

Other confirmed acts include LAUV, Cypress Hill, the Black Pumas, Ben Harper, DJ Diesel (AKA Shaquille O’Neil), Bikini Kill, Pussy Riot, BBNO$, The Funk Hunters, Cat Power, Allan Rayman, Bran Van 3000, Priyanka, Reve, Moontricks, Astrocolour, Boy Golden and more.

More performers will be announced as the festival draws closer.

Rifflandia last took place in 2018, then celebrating its 11th year. As 2019 approached, Blasko had a growing family and kept hitting hurdles in organizing the event.

Consequently, the 2019 event was cancelled. Blasko noted that at the time, he never imagined it would be put on the shelf for so long.

“This year we wanted to come back by clearly taking it a few notches up,” he said. “We want to bring a bigger, more high-profile fest to the Island, and not just for Victoria. We want to affirm that we are a destination event.”

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Rifflandia has Victoria dancing in the streets

The three-day event will run from Sept. 15-18, and take place once again at Royal Athletic Park as the main venue, with all-ages tent stages. Other performances will happen at Electric Avenue near Phillips Brewery, where up to seven stages will take over the downtown area.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 6.

“We worked incredibly hard to bring this back in a big way,” Blasko said. “We love this festival, and we love Victoria. This is a big year for us — it’s taken a moment, but we’re finally here.”

For the most up-to-date list of performers and to buy tickets, visit rifflandia.com.

 

