Lots of free stuff on Wednesday in Maple Ridge

Latin Flavours Fitness offers free Zumba at the Haney Wharf. (Latin Flavours Facebook/Special to The News)

There’s entertainment on the schedule this Wednesday, July 13, starting with the city’s Summer Lunchtime Concert Series.

From 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Memorial Peace Park there will be a local performer Charm.

There are lunchtime concerts every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday evening will bring a highlight for the sporty on the Summer Happenings schedule. From 6-8 p.m. at the same park there will be a family sports night. Those attending can play a variety of games such as basketball, table tennis, hockey and more. The city calls it “an active night to join other families and see who comes out on top.”

If you need a break from the action, Dutchlicious and Oh Sweets food trucks will be located in the Memorial Peace Park south plaza area off 224 Street.

The Summer Happenings are happening on Wednesdays and Fridays, and include concerts, dance, games, art, and more.

Also July 13, there will be Zumba at the Port Haney Wharf (22400 River Rd.) from 7:30-8:30 p.m., and it is billed as a “energetic and easy to follow dance party,” courtesy of Latin Flavours Fitness. This is a free class.

