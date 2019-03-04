Love of Landscapes and upcycled art at Pitt Meadows gallery

Local landscapes are part of an affordable exhibition currently on display at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

A Love of Landscapes features the artwork of Connie-Jean Moore and Rob Egan.

Moore, who moved from Maple Ridge to Pitt Meadows three years ago, is a member of the Garibaldi Art Club and has participated in numerous juried art shows.

Moore works mainly in acrylics and is also a long-standing volunteer at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

“I am always fascinated by the beauty found in the vast and endless array of shapes and colours offered by nature, from a small piece of fruit to flowers, trees and even larger natural landscapes,” said Moore, who also enjoys recreating memories like the innocence and joy of children playing or an old bicycle or a trip to another part of the world.

“Everywhere I look there is a scene ready to be put on canvas. The world is full of paintings ready to be created,” said the artist .

Egan, a Pitt Meadows resident of 20 years who also volunteers at the gallery, works mainly with oils.

“I like to push and blend the colours on the canvas with a brush or pallet knife. Scenery is my favourite subject, especially using cloud formations to add a sense of movement and mood,” said Egan adding that most of his paintings are inspired by pictures that he has taken locally or on vacations.

Susann Sigmund, senior arts and cultural services coordinator with the City of Pitt Meadows, wants the public to know how affordable the art is at this exhibition.

“We’re really encouraging people to buy original art, so we’ve done some little pieces as well, like 8×10’s that have a really affordable price,” she said.

Moore’s 8×10’s sell for $80 and Egan’s 8×8’s are $75.

“Then of course they go up from there based on size and the amount of work and the amount of detail they put in them,” said Sigmund.

Scenes include Piper’s Lagoon, the first day of spring on the Alouette River, ocean scenes and birch trees.

A Love of Landscapes will be on display until Mar. 31 and then the next show will go up, The Art of Upcycling.

Last year this show was the most visited with people coming in from surrounding communities including Vancouver and Burnaby.

“It literally is about how everything we think about everyday that we just throw in the garbage and how we can repurpose or reuse those in an artistic way,” said Sigmund.

Artist Ron Simmer will be part of the show again this year. He created Big Bird that usually sits in front of the art gallery. Simmer takes old fire hydrants and makes balloon dogs out of them. A propane tank formed the body of Big Bird and a rake made up the tail feathers.

“One fellow at the last show had an old hot water tank and he cut it up and wove the pieces together like the old-fashioned lawn chairs and made a surf board out of it,” Sigmund continued.

Another artist created a colourful piece made out of Nespresso cups.

This year the show is going to focus on plastics and the waste that goes into the ocean.

New at this years show will be a jewellery artist with an interactive display about ocean plastics and how she makes everyday jewellery pieces from it.

There were eight artists in the show last year and Sigmund is hoping to have the same amount if not a couple more.

Interested artists can contact at 604-785-2307 or email artsandculture@pittmeadows.ca.

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is located at 12492 Harris Road. It opened its doors November 18, 2017.

Twilight Fishing. (Contributed)