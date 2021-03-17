Lower Mainland’s only drive-in movie theatre fires up big screen for spring break

Space Jam, Austin Powers, Clueless, The Lost Boys, and School of Rock play March 19 to 22

Cult classics and fan favourites are taking over Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In this weekend.

After closing for the season in December, the big screen has been operating on weekends and is now offering another special Retro Weekend, Friday, March 19 to Monday, March 22.

On now is Wonder Woman 1984, a 2020 sequel to the hit superhero adaptation – showing nightly at 9:35 p.m.

The Jack Black comedy classic School of Rock kicks the retro weekend off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with the nineties teen hit Clueless following at 9:50 p.m.

From 1981, The Great Muppet Caper takes over the big screen on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., things get groovy with Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery at 9:40 p.m., and Boris Karloff’s 1932 horror classic The Mummy at 11:40 p.m.

From 1952, Singin’ in the Rain plays Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and then the 1980s vampire cult classic The Lost Boys at 9:40 p.m.

The Looney Tunes gang team up with Michael Jordan in Space Jam at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, and then rounding out the retro weekend in The Goonies at 9:30 p.m..

With Cineplex and private theatres still shuttered, this remains the only option to view films on the big screen.

Owner Jay Daulet said he expects it to take a long time before theatres reopen and people are even comfortable with the idea of sitting in a dark room with strangers.

“We are digging deep right now and showing only older films because no one is releasing their new product,” he explained.

With a limit of 50 cars per show, tickets must be bought ahead of time online and is valid for one film only.

Tickets are on sale now at www.twilightdrivein.net.

