FILE - Madonna speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Madonna will launch a new tour through North America and Europe this summer that will be include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100. The 35-city tour will kick off on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Madonna launches 2023 North America and European tour in B.C.

Tour to feature a ‘celebration’ of pop star’s Billboard Hot 100 hits

Madonna will “Take a Bow” with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a “Celebration” of the pop icon’s hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

The 35-city Live Nation-backed “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston, among others. That leg ends on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.

Then the Material Girl hits Europe, where she has 11 dates throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Milan and Stockholm, among others. The tour will wrap in Amsterdam on Dec. 1.

The singer will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to the announcement. It will also “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna says in the announcement.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 20.

Some of Madonna’s Hot 100 hits include “Vogue,” “Music,” “Crazy For You,” “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Justify My Love,” “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don’t Preach.”

ConcertsPop Music

