Maple Ridge actor wins big at theatre fest

A Maple Ridge actor has claimed one of the top prizes at the Fraser Valley Zone Theatre Festival.

Brian Johnston won the Best Actor award for his role as Michael Evans in the Langley Players Drama Club’s production of Dancing at Lughnasa, a play by Tony-winning playwright Brian Friel.

The six-day festival highlights the best of community theatre throughout the Lower Mainland.

Langley Players also won for Best Production for Dancing at Lughnasa, Mission’s Mahara Sinclaire won for Best Actress and New Westminster’s Tyler Q. Felbel won for Best Supporting Actor.

The production also won the prize for best set decoration as well.

Dancing at Lughnasa is a memory play set in 1936 in the fictional village of Ballybeg during the harvest festival of Lughnasa. Through sparkling and often comic dialogue, compelling dramatic moments and music, Friel tells the story of the five unmarried Mundy sisters and their brother, a priest who has returned from a 25-year missionary posting in Africa. The play was directed by Helen Embury.

