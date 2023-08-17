Maple Ridge actors on the stage in Out of This World

Annika Meekel is a local actor appearing in Out of This World, playing in Vancouver. (APPLAUSE!/Special to The News)

A pair of Maple Ridge actors are part of an upcoming musical playing in Vancouver.

Amanda Russell, and Annika Meekel, who both locals who are active in the arts in their community and abroad, are part of the Applause! Musical Society’s presentation of Out of This World. The group likes to dust off forgotten musicals, and has found a rare Cole Porter gem that opened on Broadway in 1950.

A concert presentation of this musical will run at the PAL Theatre in Coal Harbour, Aug. 25 to 27, at PAL Theatre (581 Cardero St.)

Meekel (in the part of Night/Greek mortal) is a graduate of the Musical Theatre program at Capilano University and her past credits include Hope in Urinetown and Into the Woods (both with CapU Theatre). Upcoming for her are Fleetwood and Friends (Chemainus Theatre Festival) and Beauty and the Beast (Align Entertainment).

Russell (Ceres/Greek mortal) has been performing for more than 20 years with theatre companies throughout Victoria and the Lower Mainland. Most recently, she had the pleasure of playing The Cat in Align Entertainment’s production of Seussical the Musical. When not performing, Amanda has the pleasure of teaching dance and drama to elementary school students for the Maple Ridge school district.

Out of This World has lyrics and music by Cole Porter, from a book by Dwight Taylor and Reginald Lawrence. It’s is comical adaptation of the Greek comedy Amphitryon by Plautus. The story revolves around the god Jupiter who descends from Olympus to woo a mortal woman in modern Greece.

Applause! Musicals remains the only company in Canada dedicated to presenting rare, shelved and forgotten musical by popular musical theatre composers. They have presented 47 of these, which in some cases were B.C. and Canadian premiers. Unique to their work is a very short one-week rehearsal and performance period. Also, each musical is performed in its entirety – music and libretto – “in concert” with “books in hand.” The focus remains on the original story and music versus costumes, lights, and scenery. Care is taken to try to present these works in their original form versus trying to modernize, or update them.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.ca. Further information www.applausemusicals.com or email applausemusicals@yahoo.ca.

