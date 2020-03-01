Maple Ridge artist has angel wings displayed downtown Toronto

A Maple Ridge artist who creates unique angel wings has had one of her creations displayed at the Hudson’s Bay downtown Toronto location.

Suzie Hartford has been creating angel wings after taking a creative art class while studying business media and communications at the University of the Fraser Valley.

The two metre tall angel wings called The Star Dance were on display as part of Shiseido Share Beauty display on the seventh floor of the busy department store on Queen Street in Toronto.

Hartford originally created The Star Dance to reflect her compassionate love for families that are grieving. The inspiration for the piece came from the Charlene Reaveley Children’s Charity Society, a children’s charity in honour of a young mother of four from Coquitlam who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident by an impaired driver in Feb. 2011, which Hartford donates a percentage of her art rental fees to. The society will also be displaying her work at their annual gala in April.

Hartford is a mixed media sculpture artist who uses different mediums to make her angel wings. She likes to express her different ideas through a multitude of textures that explore her diverse feelings of love and gratitude. Her hope is for people to see themselves as angels and to see the people around them as angels.

She has created wings to represent her family, her life and her faith and is currently creating a collection that focuses on her feelings of love and gratitude towards women’s history and current situations.

Currently her work is on display at the Surrey Art Gallery. There she has a large set called The Thorn which are 167 cm tall and 139 cm wide and feature a dust pink sparkle and rose gold roses. These wings were inspired by a smaller set she made for her 2019 collection, said Hartford, adding that they tell a story of beauty growing from pain.

Hartford also designs smaller sets of angel wings, about half a metre tall. One set of these wings called The New Life will be exhibited in Coquitlam at Place Des Arts from Mar. 27 to Apr. 23 for the Civilian Impressions: Remnants of Conflict exhibit. This set of angel wings was created to reflect her family’s immigration from Slovakia to Canada.

Later in the year Hartford’s new work will be on display in Vancouver at the Hycroft Women’s University Club. The theme of her new collection will be focused on WOMEN.

Hartford has started a small timeline of brave women she has found remarkable throughout history going back to the biblical story of Eve. Other women include, Joan or Arc, Maya Angelo and others. There will also be a new large set of wings 168 cm tall called the Teacup Wings. This exhibit starts Oct. 7.

