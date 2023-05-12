Maple Ridge artist releases first album

Maple Ridge country/pop artist Kassandra Clack has released her first album. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge country artist is releasing her debut album on Friday, May 12.

Kassandra Clack, who calls Maple Ridge home, is releasing Trippin’ In Heels, featuring six songs, including the wildly infectious Where I’m At, the chiming and melodic first single, Short Cut, and the acoustic ballad Algorithm – which last month was added into rotation on SiriusXM’s Top of the Country channel.

Clack started her career selling cinnamon buns from the trunk of her car to fund costly recording sessions and she used sofa cushions to create a makeshift studio in her living room. During the COVID-19 pandemic she took music courses to learn more about the business – specifically a marketing and entertainment law-focused music business course – in addition to writing the song Where I’m At.

“This album represents stepping into the best version of myself,” said Clack, who is also an actor.

“There is so much pressure in this life, and it’s short. I hope with this album, other people are inspired to feel this way, too,” added the musician who has acted in countless commercials.

The song Short Cut talks about having to battle everyday forces to get on with her day including, “eating last night’s dinner at the kitchen sink”.

Typically Clack says, she will come up with a melody and then write it down when she returns home. Or, being a self-proclaimed “voice memo gal” will run out of the shower, dripping wet to record something on her iPhone before she forgets it.

“Country music is always in my heart,” she explained.

“Integrating pop styles into my country storytelling has given me so much room for growth and creativity. There’s no guidebook on how to do the music industry, so I guess I’m throwing out what sounds and feels good to me and my team and seeing how it lands”.

Some of the songs on the album Clack co-wrote with Canadian country stars SACHA and Elyse Saunders. She also worked with renowned Toronto-based songwriter and singing coach Roberta Michele, who co-wrote four of the album’s six songs and worked on vocal delivery. Session star Adam Newcomb, added everything from pedal steel to guitar to banjo to bass.

The track list includes: Fool For You; Shortcut; On Vinyl; Where I’m At; Algorithm; and Flash.

So far Clack has amassed more than 100,000 collective streams everywhere from Texas to Tennessee, Los Angeles to Toronto.

To check out the album go to distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kassandraclack/trippin-in-heels.

