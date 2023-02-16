Maple Ridge artist secures 6-month residency on Granville Island

Raeanne Schachter will be creating a new exhibit at Lynn Falconer Sculpture Studio

Raeanne Schachter is a Maple Ridge artist that will have a six-month residency at a Granville Island sculpture studio. (Raeanne Schachter/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge artist will be temporarily relocating to Granville Island for six months as she prepares to unveil a brand-new exhibit at the Lynn Falconer Sculpture Studio.

Raeanne Schachter currently works out of her Maple Ridge studio, but as of March 1, she will be moving her creative practice to be a guest artist at the Vancouver art gallery.

Known for her abstract female portraiture, Schachter will be creating an entirely new collection of artwork at Granville Island, which is entitled Dames: Women in the City.

“As an emerging artist, the opportunity to work and exhibit in the pulse of Vancouver’s creative scene is a thrilling opportunity,” said Schachter.

“I’m looking forward to being immersed in a setting that is art-focused, diverse, and socially vibrant. It will be very different from working alone in my home-based studio and I’m curious to see how this experience influences me.”

For six months, Schachter will share the creative studio gallery space with the owner Falconer, and will be in charge of running various workshops and special events.

This guest artist residency will last from March 1 to Aug. 31, and will be open to the public every Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lynn Falconer Sculpture Studio is located at 1350 Railspur Alley, Vancouver.