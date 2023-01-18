David Gillham is the host of the new Sunday Chamber Music Series at the ACT. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge arts centre journeys around the world with new chamber music series

First concert of series, Deutsche Romantik, takes place Sunday, Jan. 22

Germany is the first stop for the ACT’s new chamber music series starting Sunday.

Deutsche Romantik is the first concert in a series of five designed to take listeners around the world from Germany to New York to France.

The Sunday Chamber Music Series has been created for those who would like to attend a chamber music concert for the first time to see how engaging the music can be. But also for the seasoned listener, explained executive director of the ACT Arts Centre Curtis Pendleton.

“People who are used to chamber music of a really high performance level will not be disappointed by this at all,” she said.

And, added Pendleton, the performances are filled with incredible romantic works with lots of passion and emotion.

Pendleton noted the arts centre has been putting on coffee concerts during the day during the week and were geared towards retired seniors. However, part of the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic was that they lost about half of the audience for that particular series, because they could no longer risk catching the disease by attending the shows.

So Pendleton, working with violinist David Gillham, a soloist chamber musician of acclaim and also Professor of the violin at the University of B.C., made the concert series available on a day when most people will be able to attend – Sunday afternoons.

And she asked Gillham to be the classical curator of the concert series because he is connected with musicians all over the world.

The first concert will be a reunion of sorts, she said.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge signs three-year deal for operation of The ACT

RELATED: ACT unveils its line up for the fall season

“Musicians who played together in Vancouver at one point and then sort of scattered to all points of the globe since the pandemic,” noted Pendleton.

It will be a piano quintet, or a string quartet with a piano added in, she explained. Performing will be: Gillham; Dale Barltrop, first violinist with the Australian String Quartet; Ariel Barnes, former principal cellist with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; David Harding, who teaches at the Carnegie Mellon University School of Music in the United States; and Chiharu Iinuma, pianist born in Japan but trained in the U.S.A..

Pendleton said the concert is designed to be audience-friendly with host Gillham talking about each piece and asking the musicians what part they are worried about performing.

“So it’s very, very personable and designed to be very casual and we’re really excited about it,” she said.

Deutsche Romantik takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Mainstage Theatre at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place.

All seats are $25 plus fees and the performance will be around 90 minutes, including a 20 minute intermission.

To purchase tickets call 604-476-2787 or go to theactmapleridge.org/deutsche-romantik.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade make it to Songwriters Hall

Just Posted

Hunter Vanderwal (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows players win silver in California lacrosse tourney

Ariel Barnes will be performing in Deutsche Romantik. (Anna Reszniak/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge arts centre journeys around the world with new chamber music series

A cuff-style trap caused traumatic injuries to a juvenile raccoon in Maple Ridge, and it was euthanized. (Special to The News)
Raccoon found suffering in Maple Ridge trap was euthanized

The Maple Ridge Secondary senior girls basketball team won first place in the 2022 Maple Ridge Ramblers Invitational. (Jason Hampton/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary girls basketball teams get first place at Ramblers Invitational