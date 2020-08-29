Maple Ridge author, Lucky Lauridsen, promotes her new book, Voices of the 21st Century. (Special to the NEWS)

Maple Ridge author co-writes a collection of women’s inspirational stories

Lucky Lauridsen has been working with seniors for over 30 years

Lucky Lauridsen has made caring for seniors her life’s purpose.

She has been a nurse for over 30 years, was an owner/ administrator of a senior’s housing community, and is the founder of Age-Wise Business solutions with helps organizations create senior-friendly brands.

Her latest venture has been as co-author of Voices of the 21st-Century: Powerful Passionate Women who make a Difference.

She was one of 40 women who share inspirational stories within its pages.

Her tale, “The Greatest Gift,” tells of her own personal “aha!”moment, where Lauridsen witnessed an older lady who was treated without compassion or courtesy, which lead her to create a training system to help business employees better understand the challenges facing seniors.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge teen author releases third book

Lauridsen said there is a pretty clear message in her chapter of the book.

“We as a society share a responsibility to better support seniors in our communities,” she said.

“Whether it’s on the job, in the community at large, or even within our families.”

She wanted to show the options available to create, and live in a senior-friendly world, and why it matters to everybody, including today’s young adults.

The timing of the book could not have been better, Lauridsen added.

“It provides real life stories of resilience through tragic and difficult situations,” she said.

“Every woman in this book has a message to offer the world, and I think many people will be able to relate to these stories; and find hope and inspiration in these powerful messages right now, while others will be moved to step forward to make a difference.”

Lauridsen said she felt humbled to be a part of the book, and noted how rewarding it was to collaborate and connect with her co-writers from around the globe.

“I was inspired by the stories and the bravery of the authors in the book to share their story,” she said.

“I knew that I too had a very important message, and I felt compelled to share it in an effort to make a difference for seniors and for our younger generation.”

READ MORE: Inspiring book by Maple Ridge author, now a movie

While being published comes late in Lauridsen’s life, she said the written word always held a special place for her.

Lauridsen recalls her experience at Pitt Meadows Elementary fondly.

“When I was in Grade 6, I spent a lot of time in the library at school, I loved being around books, and I also enjoyed writing stories.

“I always got great marks for creative story telling, and for my illustrations, but not so much for my punctuation and grammar,” she joked.

“But I remember thinking then– when I grow up, one day I’m going to be a writer.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

authorBooksmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge continues summer entertainment series

Just Posted

Motorcyclist dies on scene Saturday morning after accident on Dewdney Trunk Road

Crews responded to call shortly after midnight before attending to unrelated vehicle fire

VIDEO: Several sent to hospital after night-time crash on Golden Ears Bridge

Traffic was shut down in both directions for a time, after an accident at the south end onramp

Family calling for answers more than a year after police-involved shooting death in Maple Ridge

Siblings hold press conference in Coquitlam Friday to address their concerns

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows had 96 cases of COVID-19

‘We take the guidance and follow good practices here’ says Mayor

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Latest total from 5,416 test results as virus testing ramps up

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Most Read