Maple Ridge author launches new fantasy series

An Icelandic, 17-year-old runecaster, who is considered odd by people in her village, is the latest heroine in Maple Ridge author Brooke Carter’s new series of books for young adults.

In The Stone of Sorrow, Runa Unnursdóttir is supposed to be studying runes and learning spells. Instead she spends her time daydreaming about exploring the world.

When a rival clan led by an evil witch raids her village and kidnaps her talented sister Syr, who is the keeper of the sacred moonstones that ensures the village’s continued survival, Runa is forced into action.

She must travel to the site of an ancient runecasting competition to attempt to win back the magical gem with the help of a fallen Valkyrie and a half-elf as companions.

However the path is filled with evil, supernatural creatures that Runa must have the courage to defeat or die trying.

As an Icelandic Canadian who studied Scandinavian literature during college, Carter had always wanted to explore the myths and sagas of the country of her roots.

“I just find it such a fascinating place, this world of ice and geothermic energy and volcanoes. The fact that anybody was able to survive there is amazing to me,” she said during an interview for the launch of her novel The Unbroken Hearts Club last year.

Carter describes her new novel as a fantasy for young adults that features, “a non-binary Valkyrie and strong female characters.”

It is the first book in a series called Runecasters: The Eye of Odin.

Carter had planned to have a local launch at the new Black Bond Books location in Valley Fair mall — complete with cloaks and wands and runestones, but had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stone of Sorrow comes out on April 7.

“We don’t know when we will be able to reschedule, but we will hold a great event when we can,” said Carter.

Until then, Black Bond is taking orders for the book.

And, for a limited time, for anyone who orders the book through Carter’s website, her publisher, Orca Book Publishers, will send a signed copy of the book along with a limited edition map and other fun book swag.

“Now, more than ever, it seems important for people to have something to read during all of this, and we need to be supporting our local bookstores,” said Carter.

“This is a great book for teens who love fantasy,” added the author who will also planning to do virtual author visits and chats with libraries and educators.

To order The Stone of Sorrow call 604-463-8624 or go to brookecarter.com or orcabook.com.

