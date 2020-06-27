Maple Ridge author releases first in Icelandic-inspired fantasy young adult novel trilogy

Brooke Carter published The Stone of Sorrow, Book One in her Runecaster series with Orca Publishing

“I’ve always been intrigued by my Icelandic family history and by the wonderfully weird customs and myths in Icelandic culture,” said Brooke Carter, author of The Stone of Sorrow.

The Maple Ridge writer told The News that when she was in grad school, she studied a lot of Scandinavian literature and was obsessed with the sagas.

“The little germ of the idea for this book has been growing for a long time,” Carter assured.

The Stone of Sorrow follows seventeen-year-old Runa Unnursdóttir, who spends her days daydreaming of sailing away and exploring the world instead of studying the runes and learning her spells.

When a rival clan led by an evil witch raids the village and kidnaps her sister, Runa is forced to act and travel to the site of an ancient runecasting competition to try to win back the magical gem.

“During my MFA candidacy at UBC, I was fortunate to study with Susan Juby and she encouraged me to expand on a writing exercise I did about a young Runecaster who longed to sail away from her home,” Carter recalled.

That became the first pages of her own Icelandic saga.

“This series follows in much the same vein as the ancient ones—it’s about struggling through difficult times and fighting darkness with magic and hope,” she added.

Carter said it was important to her that any YA book she writes—particularly when fantasy has a lot of sexist tropes and traditionally patriarchal themes—reflects the young people who are reading it today.

READ MORE: Maple Meadows bike parkade opens to customers

”I wanted a feminist Viking-era fantasy, one that was concerned with female agency and self-determination,” Carter explained.

She also said Maple Ridge played a role in her inspiration – nature and wildlife, particularly Gold Greek, directly shaped some of her writing.

Additional to The Stone of Sorrow, Carter has also wrote Another Miserable Love Song, Learning Seventeen, Lucky Break, The Unbroken Hearts Club, and Double or Nothing.

“COVID-19 has hit the book industry hard,” she added, “and it has had a huge impact on our local libraries and bookstores. I’ve been fortunate to work closely with Black Bond Books in Valley Fair Mall – they have a display in store for The Stone of Sorrow – and they’ve been incredibly supportive of authors.”

The Stone of Sorrow is out now and can be bought from Black Bond, direct from Orca, or online anywhere books are sold.

It is book one in her Runecaster series with Orca and Book Two, The Saga of Lies, comes out in April of 2021, and Book Three, The Sisters of War, is due in April 2022.

People can visit https://www.brookecarter.com to find out more.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

authormaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Q&A: Juno Awards head Allan Reid on celebrating Canadian music in a pandemic

Just Posted

Maple Ridge author releases first in Icelandic-inspired fantasy young adult novel trilogy

Brooke Carter published The Stone of Sorrow, Book One in her Runecaster series with Orca Publishing

LETTER: Will highway road work include turn light at Kanaka Way?

Given the amount being spent to improve the Haney Bypass, a letter writer has one request

LETTER: More dog poo waste bins could be the answer

The question? Why are so many people tossing bags of animal feces beside the garbage cans

Maple Meadows bike parkade opens to customers

Opening marks completion of TransLink’s Bike Parkade Expansion Project

VIDEO: O Canada sung virtually in barbershop-style by 49 performers

Westcoast Harmony Chorus has been rehearsing through Zoom since March

VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Police-escorted procession brought Capt. Kevin Hagen’s remains to Saanich funeral home

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

UN gang hitman Cory Vallee charged with assault in prison

Serving two life sentences, Vallee and two other men charged in December 2019 incident in Agassiz

Safety is the new hospitality: A guide to summer travel during COVID-19

Any kind of travel comes with risks, experts say, so Canadians overcome by wanderlust need to take precautions

Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge has been temporarily closed

B.C. Centre for Disease Control issues warning for potentially toxic hand sanitizer

Products made by Eskbiochem SA, a company in Mexico, could contain methanol, FDA warns

Child, 3, falls from window in Burnaby, sparking warning from BC Children’s Hospital

Fasten windows and lock balconies are just a few of the suggested safety measures

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

Const. Michael Theriault was cleared, however, of the more serious charge of aggravated assault

Poll suggests how abortion, climate policies affect support for Conservatives

A new survey is highlighting key issues for the most loyal Conservative supporters

Most Read