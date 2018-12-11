Maple Ridge band performs in downtown Vancouver

Strange Ways, a band from Samuel Robertson Technical, is playing at The Roxy on Dec. 14.

Maple Ridge band members are bringing their young talent to the stages of downtown Vancouver on Friday.

Cam D’Eith, Reece Dickson, Zack Wismer and Jack Williams make up the band Strange Ways, and are performing at The Roxy Cabaret in downtown Vancouver on Dec. 14.

All four band members attend Samuel Robertson Technical and participate in the “School of Rock” program offered to students.

But this isn’t the first time the band has performed at The Roxy.

Last February, Strange Ways competed in the Nimbus School of Recording and Media’s Battle of the Bands.

To enter the contest, all contestants had to be in grades 10 to 12, and play a 15-minute set with one song being an original.

Although they didn’t take the top title, the band saw it as a chance to get their name out.

• Strange Ways is playing Dec. 14 at The Roxy in downtown Vancouver at 932 Granville St.Doors open at 7 p.m.Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 at the door, and can be purchased online.