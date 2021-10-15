Maple Ridge bassist with The Zolas releases solo album

Dwight Abell, bassist for The Zolas, has released his first solo album. (Special to The News)

A long time Maple Ridge resident and bassist for Canadian band The Zolas has branched out on his own, launching his debut solo album Oct. 1.

Dwight Abell admits Mild Fantasy Violence is a dark album, but he said it is also filled with hope.

“I kind of created it right when the pandemic hit when everyone was in isolation and quarantining,” said the alternative rock artist.

Most songs on the album are about Abell trying to get out insecurities – whether that be about his group of friends, or the environment and how society is both dealing and not dealing with it.

“Just trying to figure out everything in my own head,” he said.

The name of the album is taken from the title track, a song about addiction, using video games as a metaphor. It’s about someone who has an urge to play a video game and by the end of the song they are completely sucked into it, described Abell.

Abell said his two children are always glued to their iPads and taking the device away is one of his biggest hardships.

“I kind of realized that that kind of struggle, it manifests itself as an adult as well. We all kind of have that similar struggle. It may not seem as innocent as a video game but that’s kind of a metaphor for alcohol or drug use as well,” he noted.

Abell moved to Maple Ridge with his family when he was four-years-old and he grew up here, attending Maple Ridge Secondary School, only moving to Vancouver when he was 25.

About three months ago he moved back with his wife and kids.

He joined The Zolas about seven years ago as the bassist for the band. Within the first few months of the pandemic he wrote a couple of songs before reaching out to the record label The Zolas are signed to who signed him as well. Then he finished writing the songs.

RELATED: Maple Ridge local striving to promote live music scene in city

ALSO: Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

”I didn’t go into the studio until about October of last year to start recording it,” he explained.

Abell’s favourite song is Mild Fantasy Violence.

“I love it lyrically and I love the progression of the song. It’s kind of like three songs in one,” he said.

The first half of the song describes the struggle.

“The second half is like you are going through this tunnel and you’re getting all these warnings thrown at you.”

“By the end you’ve just escaped and you’re inside this thing that you really didn’t want to be in but it’s glorious nonetheless,” remarked Abell, who goes a solo artist.

Abell will be going on a Canadian tour with The Zolas to promote their latest album Come Back To Life in November.

The tour starts in Montreal on Nov. 4 and will move west with their second to last concert in Vancouver on Nov. 26, and finishing in Victoria on Nov. 27.

Abell’s solo project will be opening up the show.

Mild Fantasy Violence is available on multiple music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, deezer, and TIDAL.