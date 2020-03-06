Maple Ridge children’s choir to sing with JUNO nominated artist Will Stroet

Concert Mar. 18 at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge

Will Stroet will be performing with the Kanaka Creek Elementary KC Kid’s Choir in an upcoming performance at the ACT. (Contributed)

The Kanaka Creek Elementary KC Kid’s Choir will be performing with multi-award nominee children’s entertainer Will Stroet.

Stroet, of Will’s Jams, is a JUNO, Western Canadian Music Award, and Canadian Folk Music Award nominated musician known for his original rock, folk, and blues music with witty wordplay and catchy choruses.

He is also a CBC Kids, a Universal Kids, and KidoodleTV star.

Stroet first discovered his talent for writing children’s music while completing his education degree at the University of B.C.

He released his first album in 2005 and played hundreds of shows around Vancouver.

In 2009, he took leave from teaching to pursue music full time. Stroet has recorded 10 albums – five in English and five in French – that have garnered national recognition including a 2017 JUNO nomination, six Western Canadian Music Award nominations, three from the Canadian Folk Music Awards and two from the Sirius XM Indies.

In 2015, UBC’s Faculty of Education honoured Will in their top 100 Alumni awards, along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Since 2005, Stroet has performed 2,000 shows for young audiences across Canada and China.

His bilingual music in English and French inspires kids to be active, healthy, creative and engaged in the world.

Will’s 10th album, Rocks and Roots, has been nominated for a 2020 CFMA and is a celebration of nature, the outdoor and trying new things.

This fall, Stroet premiered his symphony show with the 67-piece Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra and is currently working on bringing the show across Canada.

The Kanaka Creek Elementary’s KC Kids’ Choir will be performing with Will’s Jams at 7 p.m. at the ACT Arts Centre, 11900 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge, on Mar. 18.

The show is open to the public and promises to be lots of fun for the whole family.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, youth and children and $10 for kindergarten performers.

For more information go to theactmapleridge.org or call 604-476-2787.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



