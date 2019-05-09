Maple Ridge Christian takes on classic love story Beauty and the Beast

Jordan Ambrust, 16, is playing the role of Gaston, an arrogant hunter and former soldier who is determined to marry Belle as a trophy wife, in Maple Ridge Christian’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge Christian is taking on the classical Disney love story of Beauty and the Beast.

The story tells the tale of a beautiful enchantress disguised as a beggar that offers a prince a rose in exchange for shelter from a storm. But the selfish prince denies her she reveals her true identity and puts a curse on the prince changing him into the form of a beast and his servants into household objects. She casts a spell on the rose warning the prince that the curse will only be broken if he learns how to love and how to receive love in return.

Jordan Ambrust, 16, is playing the role of Gaston, an arrogant hunter and former soldier who is determined to marry the beauty Belle as a trophy wife.

Playing Gaston is a dream come true for Ambrust, who, only last year was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital in critical condition with serious head trauma after being hit by a car in west Maple Ridge.

In total there are 40 students in the cast.

The production will feature all the songs from the Disney musical including Be Our Guest, Tale As Old As Time and the title track Beauty and the Beast.

Maple Ridge Christian’s production of Beauty and the Beast runs May 8-11 at Theatre in the Country, 5708 Glover Road in Langley.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on May 11.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and can be purchased at Brown Paper Tickets.



