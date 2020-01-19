Maple Ridge concert to feature “pop” music of the Middle Ages to the Renaissance

From left: Laura Kuhlman and Phil and Gayle Newman will be performing at Westacres. (Contributed)

The 38th annual Candlelight Concert Series at Westacres is kicking off the year with “pop” music from the Middle Ages through to the Renaissance.

Phil and Gayle Newman along with Laura Kuhlman will be performing Italian, French and English secular music on a variety of ancient instruments, some of which, they say, you may have never seen nor heard before.

They will be playing instruments like the veille, recorders, sackbutts, viola de brachia, viola da gamba and the krummhorn.

Phil and Gayle Neuman are musicians, teachers, and instrument builders that specialize in the performance of historical music from a variety of periods, receiving international recognition as performers and scholars of Ancient Greek music.

Gayle plays the violin, recorder, sackbutt, among many other instruments and her vocals have received international acclaim for her renditions of the Song of Seikilos and the Chorus from Orestes and other songs on the CD Ensemble De Organographia’s Music of the Ancient Greeks. Other tracks from that recording have also appeared in the Norton Scores Recorded Anthology of Western Music and in numerous films and television programs.

Phil plays the recorder, sackbutt, and other wind and stringed instruments. He co-founded and co-directs the Oregon Renaissance Band, which has performed for the Regensburg Early Music Festival, and recorded two CDs called Carnevale and Now make we joye. He has produced and recorded seven CDs for Pandourion Records including French Music of the 14th Century, Music of the Ancient Greeks, and The One Horse Open Sleigh.

Kuhlman is the music director for the Portland Recorder Society and the Recorder Orchestra of Oregon and is past President of the national American Recorder Society. She has taught at many early music workshops across the United States and in 2019, in Steckborn, Switzerland. Kuhlman also performs with the lively medieval band called Orchestra of the Moon.

Kuhlman is the musician scheduler and performer for the English Country Dance community in Portland. She performs with the Portland based, Oregon Renaissance Band and the newly formed 19th century group, the Fireside Social Orchestra. She also teaches flute, saxophone, recorder, early double reeds and renaissance bagpipes both at workshops and in her home studio.

The Maple Ridge Music Society presents a series of 6 chamber music concerts in each winter season.

The concert will be held at Westacres, a 20 acre farm, close to the centre of Maple Ridge, in a house at the end of a driveway lined with fruit trees. The music room holds close to 140 seats and looks out on a beaver pond surrounded by large cedar trees.

Musicians of national and international reputation have played at this venue for almost 30 years, including some of Canada’s finest pianists, such as Jon Kimura Parker, Anton Kuerti and Angela Hewitt, who have played the venue’s Steinway grand piano.

The concert takes place 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at 23575 124 Avenue.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students.

For more information call 604-467-3162.

