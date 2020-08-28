Maple Ridge continues summer entertainment series

Concerts in the park and drive-in movies at the curling rink all adhere to social distancing rules

A weekly drive-in at Golden Ears Winter Club runs Saturday nights, and continues until Sept. 12. (Ross Munroe/Special to The News)

Even though summer – as is often defined – is wrapping up, there are still opportunities to enjoy some Summer Happenings in Maple Ridge during the next few weeks.

The City has been hosting a few different weekly entertainment events, mini-concerts in Memorial Peace Park twice a week, and a drive-in theatre at the curling rink in Albion since late July, and it’s been well received according to one of the organizers, Ross Munroe.

“The events have been a success with over 130 vehicles attending the drive-in movies, and over 400 people attending the Happenings for a Small Stage at Memorial Peace Park,” Munroe said.

Happenings for a Small Stage will continue until Sept. 11 – Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. – in Memorial Peace Park. Tickets are $2 and must be booked in advance online.

Tonight (Friday, Aug. 28) features Ezra Kwizera, as well as the Tropical Sunshine Steel Drum Band.

Ezra Kwizera is an international artist and producer with a rich multicultural and soulful mix of Reggae, Soca, East African Bongo and Pop. With linguistic agility, Ezra fluidly sings and raps in English, Kinyarwanda, Luganda, Zulu, and Swahili.

Tropical Sunshine is a high-energy band that is fluent in Reggae, Soca, Calypso, Latin, and folk songs. The music is full of love and colour and will fill the park with a festive fun vibe.

In the meantime, the drive-in movies take place every Saturday at sunset, about 9 p.m., until Sept. 12 at Golden Ears Winter Club, 23580 Jim Robson Way. Tickets are $5 per vehicle and must be booked ahead online. Upcoming, they’ll be featuring Maleficent: Mistress of Evil this Saturday, Aug. 29. Onward is on screen Sept. 5, and the sessions wrap up Sept. 12 with the 2019 version of Aladdin.

The Latta dancers were among some of the performers participating in the Happenings for a Small Stage at Memorial Peace Park. These events continue Wednesdays and Fridays until Sept. 11. (Ross Munroe/Special to The News)