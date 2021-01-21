Maple Ridge country artist signs record deal in Nashville

Country music artist Madeline Merlo is on the verge of super-stardom after signing a record deal in Nashville.

Merlo, who hails from Maple Ridge, signed with Broken Bow Record Music Group, founded in 1997 and now one of the largest independent country label groups in the United States that includes Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records and Wheelhouse Records.

“So excited to finally share the news that I get to join BBR Music Group BMG Nashville,” wrote Merlo on Facebook, along with a post of a photo of herself and bottle of champagne she bought Jan. 3, 2020, to drink when she signed a record deal.

so excited to finally share the news that I get to join BBR Music Group BMG Nashville incredible roster ✨🤍 the bottle of… Posted by Madeline Merlo on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

“It was always a when, never an if and it felt really good to pop it,” said the music star online.

Merlo will be joining a list of talented country musicians represented by the label group including: Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, Craig Morgan, Tyler Farr, and newcomers Everette and Lainey Wilson at Broken Bow Records; , Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell, Parmalee, Track 45 and multi-national band King Calaway at Stoney Creek Records; and Granger Smith and LOCASH, Blanco Brown, Runaway June and newcomers Sykamore and Elvie Shaneat at Wheelhouse Records, which is anchored by Kid Rock.

We are SO EXCITED to welcome Madeline Merlo to our BBR Music Group family! Cheers, Madeline! 🥂✨ Posted by BBR Music Group on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

The music label roster also includes Billy Ray Cyrus.

Signed to the music group along with Merlo was Tim Montana, Brooke Eden, and RoadHouse.

In April Merlo was the winner of the season two premiere episode of the NBC hit TV show Songland, where she had to pitch an original song to Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum.

Champagne Night was released by Lady A and topped American music charts for three weeks in the number one spot.

In April, Merlo held a virtual concert in support of Food Banks Canada and raised $10,000 in conjunction with the company Palm Bay.

Merlo currently resides in Nashville.

