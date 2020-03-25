Canadian country music star Madeline Merlo will be live streaming a concert in support of Food Banks Canada. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

Maple Ridge country star Madeline Merlo live streaming concert for Food Banks Canada

Country star trying to raise $10,000

Madeline Merlo will be live streaming a concert on Thursday to raise money for Food Banks Canada.

The country music artist who hails from Maple Ridge will be performing new songs for the live stream concert called Tropical Happy Hour.

For every share that the concert gets on Facebook and every story re-post it gets, the company sponsor Palm Bay, will be donating $1, all the way up to $10,000, to food banks across the country.

“That is so generous and incredible of them,” said Merlo in a video announcing the event on Twitter.

And, for every comment on the live feed, continued Merlo, the company is also going to pick some random winners and send them Palm Bay swag.

“I am very fired up about this because we know the impact that this craziness is having on our health,” said Merlo about the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are thousands of people not working now, she said, and struggling to fill their fridges.

“Even if you hate everything I do, tune in tomorrow,” she said.

The concert takes place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, and will be streamed live on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Food Bank

