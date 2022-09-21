Maple Ridge country star to release new EP

Madeline Merlo co-wrote each of the four tracks on her new EP Slide

Madeline Merlo is releasing a new EP this Friday, Sept. 23. (Madeline Merlo Facebook/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge country star Madeline Merlo will be releasing a new EP this Friday, Sept. 23.

Slide, a four track EP entirely co-written by Merlo, contains songs backed by iridescent country beats combined with Merlo’s powerful vocal tone, delivering compelling female stories – from budding romances, to growing up, and lessons learned in-between.

“Releasing this music is such an exciting next step in my career,” said Merlo. “I am so proud of these songs and the creative growth in my artistry.”

The title track Slide, written by Merlo, Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell and Jerry Flowers, was initially a song co-writer Hunt was intending for himself. However, as the song developed Hunt and Cromwell decided that the song would be better suited for a female artist and Merlo jumped at the chance to finish the tune.

YOUNG-ish is a song inspired by Shania Twain – written by Merlo, Crowell, Flowers, and Josh Osborne – that dives into the misconception that everyone’s path in life should be similar.

Girl Where He Grew Up, written by Merlo, Nathan Chapman, and Jon Nite, is about a girl who teaches a guy how to love his next girlfriend and the final track, I Need a Drink, written by Merlo, Crowell, Ashley Gorley, and Hillary Lindsey, is described as a catchy tune that captures the magnetic connection of wanting to be wherever your significant other is.

The EP was almost entirely produced by Crowell, and is Merlo’s first release with her new U.S. record deal with Broken Bow.

“Zach Crowell has been the key to finding my sound, and I’m so grateful for my label for giving us the trust and time to pursue that. I hope people can feel all the blood, sweat, and joy that went into this project,” said Merlo.

Merlo has scored four Top 15 Country radio singles on the Canadian airwaves. She has won the Canadian Country Music Association’s Rising Star Award and Songwriter of the Year Award and was twice nominated for Female Artist of the Year.

Merlo was also the winner of the second season premiere of the NBC songwriting reality TV series Songland, with her captivating track called Champagne Night, that was recorded and released by Lady A. That track went on to be a three-week No. 1 song on US Country radio and is the song that earned her, along with her co-writers, the 2021 CCMA Award for Songwriter of the Year.

For more information go to madelinemerlo.com.

