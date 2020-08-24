Maple Ridge dance talent returns to PNE in unique 2020 format

Dancers are performing for patrons who are driving through the annual fair

Maple Ridge’s Amber Plante is one of the dancers at the 2020 PNE. (PNE/Special to the News)

A summertime tradition – the PNE – has been a place for local dancers to get in front of big audiences.

The change in format due to the global pandemic hasn’t stopped the need for dance talent.

Locals Amber Plante, Makenna Cowieson, and Sydney Gray perform the Summer Celebration Reverse Parade at the 110th PNE Fair.

The PNE is the only drive-thru fair happening in 2020. The public drives through a set course at Hastings Park.

facebookvideo

Developed as an entirely drive thru experience to meet COVID safety protocols, the event includes the Reverse Parade, a President’s Choice Superdogs show, drive-thru agricultural displays featuring favourite barnyard animals, an opportunity to purchase Prize Home tickets, as well as a wide array of iconic Fair food favourites. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://pne.ca/fair2020/

The cost is $25 per carload (prepaid). Admission includes 1 souvenir PNE face mask, and 2 free admissions to opening day of the 2021 PNE Fair. People must reserve their date and time to take in the drive-thru PNE and they can download the fair menu in advance on the website.

• READ MORE: ‘Save the PNE‘

Coronavirus



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Sydney Gray of Maple Ridge is one of the dancers at this year’s PNE with its unique drive-thru format. (PNE/Special to the News)