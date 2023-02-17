Maple Ridge demands more drag as local pub sells out two drag shows

Both the Feb. 17 and 24 events sold out in less than one hour

(L-R) Cheryl Trade, Carrie Dawn, and Scarlett Rosé will all be performing at the Feb. 17 and 24 drag shows at Witchcraft Beer Market and Bistro. (Witchcraft Beer Market and Bistro/Special to The News)

After selling out the first event in less than an hour, Witchcraft Beer Market and Bistro were forced to create an encore Werk Witch Drag Show performance for next week, which has already sold out as well.

Hosted by Vancouver-based drag queen Carrie Dawn, this event will also feature performances by special guests Scarlett Rosé and Cheryl Trade.

This will be the same show as the Feb. 17 event, which Witchcraft says is to help ensure that as many new people can see the show as possible.

But that didn’t stop the Feb. 24 event from also selling out in an hour after tickets went live.

Dawn explained that seeing such a high demand for the shows puts a smile on his face.

“I am so proud and honoured by the support from the people of Maple Ridge,” said Dawn. “The fact that we’ve been able to sell out not one, but two drag shows in back-to-back weeks is mind-blowing!”

“I’ve always wanted to host my own shows here in Maple Ridge but didn’t find the opportunity until now. I’m incredibly thankful to see the positive response from everyone in our community in regard to these shows, and this is only the beginning!”

The encore drag show will take place on Friday, Feb. 24, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the performances running from 7 to 9 p.m.

More information is available at https://springsgroup.ca/witchcraftpub/events/.

