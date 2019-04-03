(Contributed) Maple Ridge actress Jessica Coates is featured in the comic thriller Deathtrap, which is being presented by Theatre in the Country April 4-20.

Maple Ridge featured in upcoming TIC play Deathtrap

Play runs April 4 to 20 in Langley

Murder and mayhem take the stage in Theatre in the Country’s upcoming production Deathtrap.

Maple Ridge’s own Jessica Coates rounds out the cast of this deliciously funny play, in the part of Myra, the wife of Sidney Bruhl, a once successful playwright.

As Bruhl is trying to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a resulting shortage of funds, he receives a script form a student in a seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college.

The script is a thriller that the playwright immediately realizes could be a Broadway hit.

So, with the urging of his wife, he offers to collaborate with the student, a collaboration that the young man accepts and what follows suspenseful journey as the plot begins to twist and turn offering thrills and laughter along the way.

Deathtrap, by Ira Levin, holds the record for the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway, and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play.

Coates has been with Theatre in the Country for seven years. Her husband Graham is the Technical Director of the show. Coates has been in Noises Off, Music Man, A Christmas Carol and others.

Deathtrap is a classic, and it rises above other play of a similar vein because it pokes such clever and dastardly fun at the very genre it is firmly apart of,” said Theatre in the Country founder and show producer Reg Parks.

Deathtrap stars Terry Thomas, Thomas Smith, Mike Parker and Kelly Thompson. It is directed by Steve Plitt.

Deathtrap runs from April 4 to 20 at Theatre in the Country, 5708 Glover Road in Langley.

• To purchase tickets, call 604-259-9737 or go to theatreinthecountry.com.


