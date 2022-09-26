Maple Ridge gets a taste of Dancing with the Stars

Early bird tickets for Dancing in the Ridge are on sale until Oct. 1

Monica Hampu (right) previously served as the president of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation, but now has the role of executive director. (The News)

Maple Ridge will be getting its own taste of the reality TV experience when they host the Dancing in the Ridge event, which the Maple Ridge Community Foundation (MRCF) describes as a “Dancing with the Stars styled event.”

This event is the first of its kind for the area, but is something that the MRCF hopes will become an annual thing.

Eight teams will gather at The ACT to show off their dancing skills in front of a panel of “local celebrity judges” consisting of Korleen Carreras, Don Emes, and Kim Dumore.

The evening will be emceed by MRCF executive director Monica Hampu and vice president Roger Cummings.

All proceeds from the event will be going to the MRCF Community Chest Program, which involves providing local families and individuals with a one-time financial support assistance to help deal with significant struggles such as evictions, health needs, unemployment, mental health problems, and more.

Dancing in the Ridge has a donation goal of $16,000, which is separate from the ticket sales.

People who want to donate to this event can do so by visiting https://trellis.org/dancing-in-the-ridge and giving any dollar amount to one of the eight teams participating. Businesses can also contribute to the donation goal by purchasing one of the program advertising options available.

Here are the eight teams participating in the Dancing in the Ridge event:

• Ernie and Judy Daykin

• Community Services team

• Leanne Koehn and James Rowley

• Ridge Meadows Hospice Society team

• Craig and Melissa Nagai

• Angela MacDonald team

• Sharmila Miller and Whitney Mullens

• RCMP team

This three hour event won’t happen until Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. However, tickets are available right now as part of the early bird sale until Saturday, Oct. 1.

“We have 500 tickets for this event and hopefully we will sell out,” said Hampu.

Early bird tickets cost $50 per person, with tickets after the Oct. 1 deadline costing $60 per person. Tickets are available at https://theactmapleridge.org/dancing-in-the-ridge.