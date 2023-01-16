Maple Ridge Music Society to host renowned string quartet for final tour

Members of the Lafayette String Quartet, clockwise from top left: Sharon Stanis; Ann Elliott-Goldschmid; Joanna Hood; and Pamela Highbaugh Aloni. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Music Society is celebrating 40 years with a concert by the Lafayette String Quartet.

Exactly four decades after their first concert at Westacres, the Eikelenboom family will be hosting the internationally renowned quartet on their final tour before the group disbands.

The Lafayette String Quartet formed in 1986 and were based out of Detroit, Michigan. The group, still with its founding members, is made up of: violinists Ann Elliott-Goldschmid, Sharon Stanis, and Joanna Hood; and cellist Pamela Highbaugh Aloni.

In 1991, the foursome became artists-in-residence at the University of Victoria’s School of Music, positions they still hold today.

They received honorary doctorates from University Canada West and were honored with the inaugural Craigdarroch Award for Excellence in Artistic Expression in 2010 from the University of Victoria.

RELATED: Rock Maple Ridge concert returns this August with brand new lineup

ALSO RELATED: Westacres in Maple Ridge looking for new indoor venue

The group has toured North America and Europe and have won numerous competitions. The women also teach many workshops and master classes throughout Canada and the U.S.A..

Lafayette String Quartet will be playing at Golden Ears United Church from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for those 6-18 years.

To reserve tickets call 604 467-3162 or go to mapleridgemusicsociety.ca.

maple ridge