Maple Ridge musician loses his mind

Some thought Cam Blake might have lost his mind by releasing his new single during a global pandemic.

But the Maple Ridge musician’s latest single, Losing My Mind, has been a huge hit.

The single is being played on X radio in Calgary and Red Deer and is currently 4th on the ReverbNation Indie charts.

This is the first single from Blake’s up-and-coming full-length album due out this fall.

When he first wrote Losing My Mind, said Blake, his band was falling apart and an old friend of his was dealing with a tough break-up.

“I was dealing with self-doubt, confusion and heartbreak,” he said.

“This song has slightly changed in meaning to me over the last few months, but the core subjects of the song still resonate with me as I’m sure they do for many others right now,” said the Maple Ridge musician who co-produced the song Sam Cutri in Australia.

Blake began writing and performing music at the age of eight.

His first official project was released in July, 2018, called Abyss and included a full production music video for the single Meditate that got more than 13,000 views online.

In early 2019 he released the single Falling just before releasing the Indie Rock EP called Fast Love that summer.

Blake fuses several genres into his music including R&B, indie, alternative and psychedelic rock.

Losing My Mind can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, TIDAL, deezer and Amazon Music.

