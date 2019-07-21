Rob Taylor will be playing Jazz Vespers at Golden Ears United Church. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge musician’s newest album about “unrequitedness”

Rob Taylor released Passionate Crime earlier this year

Rob Taylor’s new album Passionate Crime is a mix of folk, rock and blues with a hint of Celtic.

The album is about unrequitedness.

“When something is in your sight but not within your reach and following your passion despite whatever it takes,” said the singer songwriter who calls Maple Ridge his home.

Imagery for the video will be Taylor looking down on himself from the rafters at the upper backside of a stage.

“Looking down and seeing yourself, or a projection of you or something else that hasn’t quite come to manifest yet or almost did but nevertheless, you’re removed from where you want to be,” said Taylor.

And for Taylor the projection is his own quest to one day play a large soft cedar theatre cabaret stage with a production.

READ MORE: Beginning of Jazz Vespers series

This is Taylor’s second album, his first, A Special Occasion, was released in 2016.

Passionate Crime has eight fully-accompanied songs on it that Taylor worked on with producer and engineer, Stew Kirkwood.

The pair played all of the instruments including the melodica, a keyboard instrument that plays like a harmonica, and the dulcimer, a stringed instrument that is played with a hammer.

But because the album has a full-band feeling to it, Taylor thought it wasn’t right to have only two names listed on the cover. So, to have some fun, he made up three other names, like the dulcimer player who is named “Luka Migo”, and a bassist whose name is “Tony Vino”.

Taylor plans to have his next album out within the next year.

He played at the Fusion Festival this past weekend in Surrey.

He will also be playing Music in the Park on Aug. 15, in Memorial Peace park, downtown Maple Ridge.

And the Rob Taylor Quintet will be playing in the upcoming Jazz Vespers at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

Jazz Vespers takes place at 4 p.m. the last Sunday of the month.

After Taylor, Linda Szentes and Jazzlinks will be performing on Aug. 25, the Jeremy Wong Quartet on Sept. 29 and Maya Rae with Miles Black and Friends on Oct. 27.

For more information call 604-463-9611 or go to goldenearsunited.ca.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Schwarzenegger, Hamilton tease R-rated ‘Terminator’ sequel
Next story
‘The Lion King’ rules and ‘Endgame’ scores all-time record

Just Posted

Maple Ridge musician’s newest album about “unrequitedness”

Rob Taylor released Passionate Crime earlier this year

Three-year-old takes selfless steps to raise funds in honour of his brother

A Maple Ridge family holds strong together as a family unit through a tough year

UPDATE: One dead after house fire in rural Maple Ridge

Dewdney Trunk Road closed, traffic being re-routed

Salvation Army will help 500-plus students with school supplies

Ridge Meadows Ministries taking registrations and raising funds

Coles-Lyster hits podium during Superweek

Maple Ridge cyclist to compete at Pan American Games

Rich the Vegan scoots across Canada for the animals

Rich Adams is riding his push scooter across Canada to bring awareness to the dog meat trade in Asia

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Japanese Canadians call on B.C. to go beyond mere apology for historic racism

The federal government apologized in 1988 for its racism against ‘enemy aliens’

B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution

This isn’t the time for a radical Indigenous rights agenda

Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Fajardo throws 2 touchdowns, Roughriders beat B.C. Lions 38-25

CFL rematch goes next week in Vancouver

Most Read